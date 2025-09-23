One of the confirmed Presidential candidates is set to visit Carlow and Kilkenny today.

Fine Gael nominee Heather Humphreys is expected to stop off at the Forge Hens Shed Community House and meet with the Carlow Older Persons Forum before moving onto the Kilkenny city based Design and Crafts Council Ireland.

The former Minister spoke with our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily recently hear what she had to say here.

Another hopeful, Independent Catherine Connolly who officially launched her campaign last night, was in Carlow last week with plans to stop by Kilkenny soon.

It’s as Kilkenny County Council and Carlow County Council both announced their decisions on supporting individuals seeking to get on the ballot sheet ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.