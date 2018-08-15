Presidential hopefuls make their pitch to Carlow County Council today

Carlow county council will today hear from Presidential hopefuls.

There are now five people seeking a nomination from the local authority for the race to be the next President of Ireland – they’ll get 15 minutes each to address councillors followed by a 15 minute Q&A at a specially convened meeting which gets underway at 2:30 this afternoon.

They are Gavin Duffy, Senator Joan Freeman, Kevin Sharkey, Marie Goretti Moylan & Patrick Feeney.

Councillors said they also received requests for backing from someone who called themselves ‘Candidate X’, promising to run on two policies – to close every mosque in the country, and to march to Downing St and ask for the 6 counties back.

The council won’t be hearing from candidate X.