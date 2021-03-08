All primary school & 5th year students to return to class on Monday

All primary school students and 5th years will return to classrooms next Monday as planned.

The Department of Education has written to schools this afternoon to confirm the next phase of re-opening is going ahead.

Public Health officials have looked at the data over the past week and are satisfied the next wave of re-opening can proceed next Monday.

Figures on the number of cases in school settings are due to be released in the coming days.

There will be a longer gap until the rest of secondary school students return – with health officials set to monitor data over the Easter break before deciding if an April 12th return date can proceed.