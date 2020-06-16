Programme for Government will be difficult to support for some members of Fine Gael party says Simon Coveney

Tanaiste Simon Coveney says he knows a lot of members of his party will find the programme for government difficult to support.

The parliamentary parties of Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Greens endorsed the deal late last night.

It will now be put to their members to see if they will agree to it.

Simon Coveney believes the deal comes at a time when the country needs it the most:

“It’s a bit like two parishes next door to each other whose gaa teams have almost defined themselves by opposing one another in terms of motivation and success at election times, now effectively been asked to come together and play on the same team for sake of the greater good”.

He added “For a lot of people in my party and I’m sure in Fianna Fail as well that’s going to be very difficult to accept and to support and to play on the same team for the sake of the greater good”.