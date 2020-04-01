Protective gloves donated to St Luke’s Hospital

Boxes of disposable gloves used for litter picking in Kilkenny have today been donated to staff at St Luke’s Hospital.

Litter pickers across the county don’t need them for now, as they have been asked to take a break from their voluntary work for the time being.

Environmental officer Bernadette Moloney has been redeployed to assist with the helpline for the county.

The 1800 500 000 is available from 8am to 8pm.

She says they are getting a range of calls from people for services such as prescription collections or fuel runs.