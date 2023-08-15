Public exhibition taking place today on a proposed Carlow wind farm

Locals in Old Leighlin and the surrounding areas will be able to see what’s being proposed for a new wind farm later today.

Mocked-up images and information on the plans for the Seskin Wind Farm will be on view in the Lord Bagenal this afternoon.

EDF Renewables are planning to build the Seskin Wind Farm near Old Leighlin in Co Carlow.

The latest proposals for the site at Seskinrea and Ridge will see seven turbines up to 180 metres tall that can power 36-thousand homes with clean renewable energy.

That’s a generating capacity of about 50 Mega Watts.

The company will have a public exhibition at the Lord Bagenal Inn from 3 pm to 8 pm today (Tuesday) to show the plans to residents and to get their feedback.

It’ll include mocked-up photo montages of what the turbine will look like and their visual impact from local viewpoints and other detailed information about the project and its timelines.

The planning application isn’t going to be submitted to Carlow County Council until the end of this year with the hope that it would be up and running by 2027.