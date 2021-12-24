Public Health expert advises – isolate this Christmas if you have the slightest cold or flu symptom

Don’t go visiting this Christmas if you think you might have symptoms.

That’s the plea from the HSE director of Public Health for the South East.

The number of new Omicron infections is increasing rapidly and expected to continue rising dramatically over the holidays.

Dr Carmel Mullaney is warning that we have to do the right thing if we develop even the slightest cold-or-flu-like symptoms – isolate and book test instead of passing it on. ”Also while Antigen tests are responsible to use, if you get a negative test and yet you’ve still got symptoms don’t look at that as a green light, you must book a PCR test if you’ve symptoms.”