Push needed to keep Carlow Town Park clean according to a local Councillor

A further push is needed to keep Carlow Town Park clean according to a local Councillor.

Fintan Phelan recently called on the council to review its litter services and cleaning schedule.

It follows reports of littering at a number of places locally and fears that that’s about to get worse as more people venture into the outdoors.

Cllr Phelan says a number of measures can be taken, telling KCLR Live earlier “I think it’s important that, you know, it might be a case the council have to send someone down for a couple of hours on a Saturday to clean up around the town park during the day, I think it’s important to do that, you know, to ensure that our park and amenities are kept litter-free, I think that would be a positive benefit, the council have said they’re going to examine it and the possibility of putting in some of the big belly bins into the town park that would take a larger volume of rubbish”.