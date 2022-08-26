KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Quad bike and other items taken from farmyard on Kilkenny Tipperary border

Anybody with information is asked to contact Mullinahone Garda Station

If you were in the Poulacapple, Mullinahone area in the early hours of yesterday (Thursday) morning and noticed anything suspicious, gardaí want to hear from you.

It’s after a number of items, including a quad bike, were taken from a farmyard sometime between 2:15 and 4:15am.

Anybody who travelled the N76 between Callan and Clonmel, or the smaller routes off it, who has dashcam footage of anything unusual should bring it to the attention of the Mullinahone garda station.

 

