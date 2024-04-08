Carlow and Kilkenny are both under a status yellow rain warning until midnight.

They’re among five counties under the Met Éireann notice:

Difficult travelling conditions with a risk of flooding can be expected.

Traffic lights are out at the top of John Street in Kilkenny city at MacDonagh Junction – approach with caution.

While a KCLR Breakfast listener’s told us that a bough is half onto the Ballinacarrig road that comes out at the roundabout at Ken Blacks, from the Blackbog Road in Carlow.

It’s as both counties were largely unscathed following the weekend’s Storm Kathleen.

However, 41 ESB customers in the Rosbercon area of South Kilkenny are not due a return to their power supply until lunchtime today (Monday, 8th April).

Carlow Weather Alan O’Reilly and Cllr Cahrlie Murphy speaking on The KCLR Daily about the weather and difficulties for farmers