Recruitment drive for carers underway today with opportunites in Carlow and Kilkenny

A recruitment drive for carers kicks off locally and nationally today.

Home Instead is hoping to hire new staff and they’ve two events planned in Carlow and Kilkenny

Their recruitment starts today and will run until the 19th of August.

Locally, the company will be at the Hiring Stand on Thursday, August 18 at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow from 10 am to 4 pm.

And on Friday, August 19, they’re at the Hiring Stand, MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, Kilkenny from 10 am to 4 pm.

