Reduced opening hours for libraries across Kilkenny

Libraries across Kilkenny are being forced to reduce their opening hours due to a ”perfect storm” of staffing issues.

There’s a been a high number of retirements recently and now staffing numbers are being hit by librarians coming down with Covid or being force to self-isolate as close contacts.

You’re being advised to check the opening hours before planning your visits for the time being as some buildings may have to close at short notice.

County Librarian Josephine Coyne says it’s a very difficult situation at the moment:

“We can’t move staff between buildings, and then some of our staff are affected by covid aswell unfortunately, so we are experiencing some reductions to opening hours across some of our branches across the county”