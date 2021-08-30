Regional rescue services help injured man off Galtee Mountains

One man’s recovering after needing to be airlifted off the Galtee Mountains yesterday.

It’s understood he fell and suffered a lower leg injury at about 3 o’clock

South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA) members were called to the scene, about 600m up.

They were assisted by Coastguard Rescue 117 deployed from Waterford Airport which departed with the casualty.

The SEMRA crew then escorted others out of the area with all down by about 8pm.