Removal of stone panels depicting history of Ossory is underway in Kilkenny

Art work depicting in stone the history of Kilkenny is today being removed from Ossory Bridge.

Works are underway to improve the stretch for pedestrians and cyclists, but it means the panel sculptures have to come down.

Some had understood they might be moved elsewhere however a spokesperson for Kilkenny County Council has told KCLR News that it had been made clear that the structures couldn’t be maintained.

Heritage Minister and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan had also outlined this previously to KCLR.

The local authority however will look, through its public art management working group, at replicating them at another location in the county.