Renewal of towns and villages as well as addressing the climate and biodiversity crises to the fore for new County Carlow Green Party hopeful Liam O’Brien

Renewal of towns and villages as well as finding solutions to the climate and biodiversity crises are to the fore for the newest Green Party candidate for the next local elections.

Former Bagenalstown Labour councillor Liam O’Brien will bid to win a seat again for the Muinebheag Municipal District, this time for the Greens.

Liam says he’s strongly focused on enhancing the local area promising KCLR News that there’ll be a “Strong focus on improving local services and also the renewal of towns and villages in the Bagenalstown electoral area right across Bagenalstown, Borris, Fenagh, Leighlinbridge, Old Leighlin and St Mullins so that would be a very strong focus, I see a lot of vacancy and urban dereliction in our towns and villages”.

He adds “Of course, look, we’re in the midst of a climate and biodiversity crisis and that is the main reason I became involved in the Green Party to try and address it on a local level and a national level”.

Minister of State, Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan, welcomed the appointment, noting “I am delighted that Liam has been selected to contest the Local Elections on behalf of the Green Party in Bagenalstown LEA. Liam has been a tireless community worker and activist, bringing with him a professional career in teaching and as a School Principal.

Liam has done incredible work in recent years on local biodiversity actions and if elected next June, will bring this vital experience to Carlow County Council. We are in the depths of a biodiversity and climate crisis and we need people like Liam in positions where they can influence policy at a local level. He is and will be a hard worker for the community.

The Green Party will be running a record number of candidates in next year’s Local Elections. We believe that change is best brought about at local level and the Greens have proven in Government that we are leading transformational change that will help us all move towards a more secure and safe future.

I look forward to canvassing with Liam over the coming months to get our first Green Councillor for Bagenalstown elected next year.”