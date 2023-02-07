KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Renewed appeal for information on Carlow man missing now for a month

Gardaí want to hear from anybody who can help

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace07/02/2023

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for help in tracing a Carlow man who’s been missing now for a month.

61-year-old Ger O’ Connell last seen in the Graiguecullen area of the town in the early hours of Friday, 6th January 2023.

Ger is approximately 5ft 8 in height, of thin/slight build with sandy hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Gardaí Station the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

