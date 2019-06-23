Repair works finished and CCTV installed at Kilkenny’s Great War Memorial after vandalism

Kilkenny’s World War One memorial has now been fully repaired and security cameras have been installed.

In March, the statue of the fallen soldier in the Peace Park was damaged by vandals.

Calls were then made for CCTV to be installed in an effort to stop any further vandalism being done.

Donal Croghan from the local Great War Memorial Committee has told KCLR News that those works have now been completed:

“We were really, really pleased with the work that was carried out by Molloys in Callan. They’ve repaired the helmut part and the nose part of the memorial.

“If you hadn’t known it was damaged, you wouldn’t think it [had been]. It’s a really good job and a credit to them and their workmanship.”

It’s hoped the installation of CCTV cameras at the site will prevent any future vandalism as the cameras are linked directly to the Garda station.

Meanwhile, a ceremony will be held at the memorial next month.

Sunday the 14th of July is the National Day of Commemoration.

A short ceremony will take place from 1pm in the Peace Park and members of the public and families are invited to attend.