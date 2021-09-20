Representatives in Wexford and Dublin to meet with Irish Water this morning

Representatives in Wexford and the Capital are to meet Irish Water today over the water problem in Gorey and Dublin.

Contaminated water passed through the Gorey and Ballymore Eustace plants, with 52 illness cases linked with the Wexford incident.

Irish Water’s to audit the country’s Water Treatment plants due to the controversy while saying the water is safe to drink.

Gorey Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin has questions for the semi-state company this morning, saying There’s quite a lot of information that has come out in terms of the timeline on when the problem occurred due to an electrical fault which cut off the supply of chlorine to the reservoir at Gorey, I’d like to have further information on this but I’d also like to know what systems are in place to ensure that this will never happen again”.