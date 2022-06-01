Resilience are holding a Social Care Open Day for Support Workers for Residential and Day Services in the Ormonde Hotel in Kilkenny.

If you’re thinking of a challenging but rewarding career change you might be interested in going along to a special recruitment day today in the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel.

Resilience are holding a Social Care Open Day for Support Workers for Residential and Day Services there today from 9am – 8pm.

The company provides Residential, Day and Outreach Services for children and adults with disabilities in Kilkenny.

Speaking with John Masterson on The Way It Is, Service Manager Emma Daly says “We have two services in Kilkenny that we are looking to recruit for in our open day tomorrow. We have a childrens residential service and our brand new adult service. The adult service is a completely new service. It’s a bespoke autism service for young adults from 16 – 21”

