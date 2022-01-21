Most Covid-19 restrictions lifted as Taoiseach says ”we have weathered Omicron storm’

Cabinet has agreed to lift almost all Covid restrictions from 6am.

The requirement for social distancing will be scrapped along with all restrictions on the hospitality sector, including nightclubs who can open as soon as they are ready.

Digital Covid Certs will revert to their original purpose and be needed only for international travel.

A phased return to the workplace will start on Monday.

The requirement for mask-wearing in certain settings is being kept until the end of February as will Covid mitigation measures in schools.

Attendance caps at all indoor and outdoor events, including cultural, sporting and weddings – are also being lifted .

The Restaurants Association of Ireland CEO Adrian Cummins has described the announcement made by Government this evening to lift restrictions on Hospitality as a day of liberation for the Sector, “businesses are breathing a sigh of relief after 2 years of lockdowns and restricted trading and are excited to trade once again.”

He continued, “Staff and customer safety will continue to be paramount for the sector. The Association also welcomes comments by Government that current supports will have no cliff edge. Hospitality businesses welcome the reopening of their doors without restrictions but know that it will take some time to trade out of this and small hospitality businesses country wide have built up debt over the past 2 years – supports will be vital.”