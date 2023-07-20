Retained firefighters to resume strike action

Retained firefighters in Carlow and Kilkenny are going on strike again from Wednesday.

SIPTU says it’s members nationwide have voted to reject Labour Court recommendations.

The union says stations across the country have “dangerously low levels of crew on call out”.

Aiden Owens from Carlow Fire and Rescue says his colleagues at the smaller fire stations are really struggling:

“I work in a very busy station and my heart goes out to the smaller stations in my county who give the same commitment that I do 52 weeks of the year but are nowhere near the kind of the income that I would be getting in the busy station. I would be eight times busier than Hacketstown Fire Station so I’d be getting seven times or eight times more calls than what they would be.”