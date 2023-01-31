A return to mining on the Kilkenny Laois border may be a step closer.

Laois County Council’s granted conditional permission to Shanoon Resources Ltd to develop an underground extension to the former Galmoy Zinc and Lead mine which would underlie the townland of Kyle in that county. (Full details here).

It would also see an access route joining underground mining works concurrently proposed as recommencement of mining in Co Kilkenny.

Kilkenny County Council had granted permission last year for work to resume on its side of the border and it was expected about 100 jobs could be created.

However, Inland Fisheries lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála against the Kilkenny local authority decision, the result of which is as yet unknown.