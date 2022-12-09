Ribbons now available for Carlow Rotary’s Tree of Remembrance

Carlow Rotary now accepting ribbons for Tree of Remembrance.

The local group began its tradition, in 2011 and it continues this year at Barrack Street until 5pm on Christmas Eve.

It offers the opportunity to remember loved ones who’ve died or who cannot be with us at this time of the year.

It’s simple to take part – you buy a ribbon in memory of somebody, it’s added to the tree with proceeds then donated to charities.

Donations too can be made online here.

Tens of thousands of euro have been raised over the years and this latest campaign will see monies go to St Vincent de Paul, Éist Cancer Support Centre, Delta Centre Carlow and the Alzheimer’s Society (Bethany House Day Centre).

The ribbons will be blessed at 12:30pm on the 15th of January at Carlow Cathedral.