Rising fuel costs driving up cost of driving lessons says Kilkenny instructor Brenda Bolger

The rising cost of fuel means some driving instructors are having to up their prices.

It could mean up to €60 more for learners to complete their mandatory 12 lessons with a qualified instructor before they can apply for a driving test.

Brenda Bolger is a Kilkenny-based instructor – she says they really have no other option as the price of everything continues to increase.

“I’ve heard stories that some people are charging an extra two, to three to five or six euro per lesson just to cover the spiralling costs,” said Brenda.

“Our fuel has gone up, our tax, my tax is gone up on my car, our insurance goes up and we still have the same level of expenses and those expenses have gone up which is eating into our wages and our disposable income so we have to counteract that and cover that and again, like everybody else we have to raise our prices” she added.