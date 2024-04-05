Rising Kilkenny stars Burnchurch tonight (Friday) will officially unveil their debut EP.

The four-piece band of siblings, who perform under the name of their home area, together have been taking the music world by storm – they won the 2FM Gaeltacht Tí competition during lockdown, were featured in the music for Disney’s Star Wars alongside locally based animation studio Cartoon Saloon and have wowed audiences both at home and away. They also composed the official, world-wide Loreto anthem ‘She’:

The Pembroke Hotel hosts their launch party for five track ‘Maidin’ between 7 & 9pm.

While also today they’re set to reveal their music video for track ‘Feeling’.

The group joined our Brian Redmond on yesterday’s The KCLR Daily – hear what they had to say here;