KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Rotary Carlow to light up their Christmas Tree of Remembrance this evening
You can donate to members or online
Rotary Carlow will light up their Christmas Tree of Remembrance this evening.
The unveil takes place at Barrack Street from 6pm from when you can buy a ribbon in memory of a loved one – you can donate to members or online here.
It’s being used to raise funds for St Vincent de Paul, Éist Cancer Support Centre, Delta Centre Carlow and the Alzheimer’s Society’s Bethany House Day Centre.