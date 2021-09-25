Routine contact tracing to end for people with Covid-19

The National Public Health Emergency Team is to end routine contact tracing for people with Covid-19, when remaining pandemic restrictions are lifted in four weeks.

Reports today suggest that NPHET is considering the move in four weeks, when the majority of pandemic restrictions will be lifted in Ireland.

Earlier this week it was decided that children who are close contacts, but have no symptoms, do not have to be tested or isolate.

Meanwhile, the Government has been warned not to rush into plans to end routine Covid-19 contact tracing.

It’s understood that decision will be monitored before a final decision is made on scrapping adult contact tracing.

For over a year now 1,000 staff have been involved in contacting thousands of close contacts every week.

Anthony Staines, Professor of Health Systems in DCU, says there are risks in closing the call centres