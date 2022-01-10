KCLR News

Rent Pressure Zones pushing good landlords out of local rental market

Estate Agent June Doran says landlords that refused to put the rent up the maximum each year feel most unfairly penalised.

Rent pressure zones are seen to be punishing good landlords and are the reason many are opting out of the local rental market.

That’s according to local Estate Agent June Doran.

RPZs are in effect in Carlow town, Kilkenny City and South Kilkenny.

It means that rent can’t be can’t be raised higher than the rate of inflation and only up to 2% a year now – previously it was 4%.

June says it is the landlords that refused to put the rent up the maximum allowed each year –  to reward good tenants – that feel most unfairly penalised and are then selling up to get out of the market.

