Rumours quashed that Tesco is close to opening a new store in Kilkenny

Tesco is pouring cold water on rumours that they are close to opening a new shop in Kilkenny.

There’s speculation that they are planning to move into a vacant premises on the city’s High Street.

In a statement to KCLR News, Tesco Ireland says that while they are always exploring opportunities for new stores in the South-east including in Kilkenny, they cannot confirm any new locations at this point.

But they say they remain engaged with Kilkenny County Council on the master planning of the old Mart site which KCLR revealed earlier this year that the UK retail chain had bought.