Ryanair customers are wondering if they’ll ever get their money refunded says the Carlow man who heads up the ITAA

More than €20 million in refunds is still owed by Ryanair to its customers for cancelled flights, according to the Irish Travel Agents Association.

The group will tell today’s Oireachtas Transport Committee it has concerns a significant number remain outstanding.

It’ll also call for better supports for the travel sector, and the need for consumer protection and refunds when flights operate against government travel advice.

CEO of the Travel Agents Association, Carlow native Pat Dawson, says many Ryanair customers are wondering if they’ll ever get their money refunded, noting “From a couple’s point of view would be maybe four or five hundred euros and then depending on a family could be a thousand, €1,200 and also we’re worried that the many vouchers that were issued instead of cash, they’re only valid for 12 months, they’re no expiring and we’ve no direction whatsoever what’s going to happen to those”.

He adds Ryanair still owes millions for cancelled flights, saying “Customers overall, between customers we would have booked and customers directly just alone in Ireland, is upwards of 20 million and talking to my European colleagues there’s vast amount of monies all over Europe due as well so it’s a lot of money”.