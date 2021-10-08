Sadness in Carlow as local man dies in Canada following recent fall

A Carlow man has passed away in hospital in Canada.

31-year-old Eric Fitzgibbon suffered a serious brain injury in a fall outside an apartment in Vancouver on Sunday.

He had undergone a number of operations and was being treated in intensive care but KCLR News understands he passed away last night.

His parents flew out to Canada during the week to be with him.

A Go Fund Me page was started to help with their expenses and more than €42,000 has been raised.

It’s now been changed to the Eric Fitzgibbon Memorial Fund and the family says they will use the donations for the repatriation and funeral costs, as well as the medical expenses. (For more or to donate click here).

KCLR Live’s Eimear Ní Bhraonáin earlier this week had spoken to some of Eric’s family – hear that here: