Sallins By-pass reopens following two vehicle collision last night

The Sallins By-Pass in Kildare has reopened after a double vehicle collision last night.

Four people were injured in the incident, with the two men from the first vehicle, aged in their 40s and 70s, in a “critical condition.”

A man and woman in their 20s from the second vehicle, are said to be “serious but stable.”

GardaĆ­ are continuing to appeal for witnesses or those with camera footage to come forward.