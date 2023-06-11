Sallins By-pass reopens following two vehicle collision last night

The Sallins By-Pass in Kildare has reopened after a double vehicle collision last night.

Four people were injured in the incident, with the two men from the first vehicle, aged in their 40s and 70s, in a “critical condition.”

A man and woman in their 20s from the second vehicle, are said to be “serious but stable.”

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses or those with camera footage to come forward.