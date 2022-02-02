KCLR NewsNews & Sport

School community pledges support for teenage girl attacked in Johnstown

The Principal at Coláiste Mhuire in Johnstown has issued a statement

The teenage girl attacked in Johnstown on Monday will get every support from her school community.

The Principal at Coláiste Mhuire in Johnstown, Martin Gleeson has issued a statement in relation to the incident, wishing their student a speedy recovery and offering support to her and her family at this difficult time.

KCLR reported live from Johnstown on Monday afternoon where Gardaí had launched a manhunt after a 17-year-old girl sustained minor injuries when she was assaulted while out for a run on a rural laneway near her home.

Checkpoints were mounted on the outskirts of the town on Tuesday morning in a bid to determine if any drivers who travel the route on a regular basis might have relevant dashcam footage.

 

No arrests have yet been made though and locals are fearful as a result.

Image: Checkpoint in Johnstown

Cathy Dermody from the Galmoy, Johstown & Crosspatrick First Responders told Sue Nunn on The Way it is that those fears can’t be put to bed until the suspect is caught:

“This person is still out there and we don’t know where they came from, where they are right now, so there is that sense of fear”

