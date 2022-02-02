School community pledges support for teenage girl attacked in Johnstown

The teenage girl attacked in Johnstown on Monday will get every support from her school community.

The Principal at Coláiste Mhuire in Johnstown, Martin Gleeson has issued a statement in relation to the incident, wishing their student a speedy recovery and offering support to her and her family at this difficult time.

Statement from the principal at Coláiste Mhuire, Johnstown, Co Kilkenny: pic.twitter.com/8ivjwgePND — Coláiste Mhuire Johnstown KK (@ColaisteMhuireK) February 1, 2022

KCLR reported live from Johnstown on Monday afternoon where Gardaí had launched a manhunt after a 17-year-old girl sustained minor injuries when she was assaulted while out for a run on a rural laneway near her home.

Checkpoints were mounted on the outskirts of the town on Tuesday morning in a bid to determine if any drivers who travel the route on a regular basis might have relevant dashcam footage.

No arrests have yet been made though and locals are fearful as a result.

Cathy Dermody from the Galmoy, Johstown & Crosspatrick First Responders told Sue Nunn on The Way it is that those fears can’t be put to bed until the suspect is caught:

“This person is still out there and we don’t know where they came from, where they are right now, so there is that sense of fear”