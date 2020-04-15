KCLR News
School bus refunds to be considered
Local Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick is among those who've queried whether parents are entitled to money back because the schools are closed.
Refunds for the school transport scheme are being kept under review – but the government says a decision won’t be made until later this year.
Local Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick is among those who’ve queried whether parents are entitled to money back because the schools are closed.
The scheme costs €100 per year for primary school students, and €350 for secondary school students.