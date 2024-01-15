Search continues for go-kart taken from a home on the outskirts of Kilkenny city

The search continues for a go-kart taken from outside a house on the Freshford Road area of Kilkenny.

It happened between 6pm on the 2nd of Jan and 1pm on the 4th in the Talbot’s Gate estate.

Sgt Conor Egan has been telling KCLR News that it’s “A Berg go-kart, orange in colour, was stolen from the front yard of a house, you know they’re three or four hundred euro, they’re high value items”.

He adds “My colleagues in Kilkenny are appealing for any information in relation to this theft or indeed anybody who may be offered a go-kart at a knock-down price or under suspicious circumstances just bearing in mind they could be the proceeds of this particular crime”.