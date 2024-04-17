The search for a missing Kilkenny man has been stood down.

30-year-old Edward Prendergast was last seen in the James’ Park area of Kilkenny city at approx 12:50am yesterday (Tuesday, 16th April).

A garda appeal for information as to his whereabouts was launched and was called off after 9pm last night following the discovery of a man’s body.

Gardaí have thanked all who assisted in any way.

In an online posting Cllr Denis Hynes noted “Such sad news tonight for Edward’s family, friends and community. I’ve fond memories of him playing soccer for me, such a lovely chap. Thoughts are now with his Mother Margaret, sisters Catherine and Mary and all his family. May he Rest in Peace with his Father Robert”.