Second online petition started locally for abortion services to be available in Carlow and Kilkenny

People have been putting their names to an online petition calling for St Luke’s Hospital to provide abortion services for local women.

Earlier this week a petition was started to get GP’s in Carlow to sign up to the services while the latest one calling on the local hospital to provide the services has more than 300 signatures.

Stephanie Hanlon of the People Before Profit party in Kilkenny is behind it and says it should happen because there was a strong show of support for the ‘Yes’ side locally in the abortion referendum.