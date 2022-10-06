SETU Carlow students planning a walkout as part of national day of action organised by the Union of Students in Ireland

Students on the South East Technological University Carlow Campus are planning a walkout next week.

It’s part of a day of action organised by the Union of Students in Ireland and takes place next Thursday (13th October) morning.

They’re frustrated over issues like rising costs and the accommodation crisis.

Students’ Union President Mark Dunne says measures introduced in the budget will not solve all of the problems.

Hear his conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live here:

It’s as some at the local campus recently told KCLR News’ Edwina Grace of what life is like for those in college: