Seven horses seized in Kilkenny over the past few days
They were seized from the Salt Yards area on the Hebron road last Thursday
Seven horses have been impounded by Kilkenny county council in recent days.
They were seized from the Salt Yards area on the Hebron road last Thursday and include six microchipped females and one male that is unchipped.
The owners have until close of business on this Wednesday to reclaim the animals.
It’s the latest seizure of horses made in the area by the local authority.
Here’s some of the horse’s that were seized.