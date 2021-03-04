Several Fianna Fail TDs have strongly criticised the pace of the country’s vaccination programme.

A number of deputies shared their anger at last night’s parliamentary party meeting as many over 85s still don’t know when they’ll get their injection.

Dara Calleary said he had little faith in the HSE to deliver given some experiences, while Joe Flaherty said many older people have been left broken-hearted.

It comes as the health service failed to hit the government’s target of administering 100,000 doses last week, with supply issues blamed.

But professor of virology at UCD, Gerald Barry, says Ireland’s doing well compared to other EU nations.

14-day Incidence Rate

The country’s 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 has gone below 200 for the first time since Christmas, while the number of people with the disease in hospital continues to fall.

472 patients were on public wards last night, while the total in ICU is down to 110.

Four of these are in the unit at St Luke’s General, among nine patients with Coronavirus there while three are in critical care at University Hospital Waterford which has 17 others with the disease after four new admissions and one further suspected case.

Last night 25 more deaths were recorded with 566 additional cases, with Carlow and Kilkenny each having up to four more.

Dr Ray Walley is a GP adviser to the HSE, he says people need to continue to follow the public health advice.

Obesity

2.2 million of the 2.5 million Covid deaths globally have happened in nations that are majority overweight, according to a new report.

It’s World Obesity Day with the WHO saying it should act as a “wake-up call”.

Ireland is not among the countries studied, however over 60% of the population is overweight or obese.

Dietitian Richelle Flanagan says slaintecare must provide for community prevention and treatment.