Shine Your Light in Kilkenny and Carlow this Easter Saturday night

‘Shine Your Light’ is a nationwide initiative that is calling on our communities everywhere to to shine a light this Saturday, 11th April at 9pm to create a moment of solidarity in our battle against the Covid 19 pandemic.

At KCLR, we’ll be lighting up our own studios this Saturday night at 9pm while our presenters and teams at home will shine their own lights for those who are sick, for those who have lost their lives and their loved ones.

To remind us that love and hope are always with us, shine a light for our frontline staff, our healthcare workers, the people who are keeping us going through these dark times.

Around the country this Saturday we’ll see public buildings light up, and in our Embassies around the world. Our Peacekeepers in the Middle East will also shine their light.

Organisers are calling on people of all ages and backgrounds, to participate in whatever way is appropriate for them and are encouraged to be as creative as they wish either with ideas such as using phone torches, flash house lights, leaving a candle safely in the window or even put up Christmas lights, to participate in the initiative from wherever they are.

We’d like everyone to tell us who they’re lighting a light for and to share with their family and friends and also to post a picture or their video of their light to #ShineYourLight. Be sure to tag KCLR on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram so we can share your light and spread the warmth this weekend.