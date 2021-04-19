Slight rise in number of patients with Covid-19 at Carlow Kilkenny hospital as the figure falls across the country

The five-day moving average of Covid-19 cases has dropped by 10% in the past week to 369.

Figures from the HSE also show the number of patients in public hospitals with the virus has fallen by 16% in the last seven days to 186.

However it’s risen slightly locally with two people now being treated at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny, one in intensive care, and a further three suspected cases there.

One further death was reported last evening with 269 new cases, a county breakdown has not yet been outlined.

UCC Professor Gerry Killeen, who is also a founding member of ISAG which advocates for Zero Covid, says people need to continue to work in driving down the virus due to the new variants.