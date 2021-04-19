KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Slight rise in number of patients with Covid-19 at Carlow Kilkenny hospital as the figure falls across the country

We don't yet know how many new cases were recorded in Carlow and Kilkenny last evening

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 19/04/2021
image pexels.com

The five-day moving average of Covid-19 cases has dropped by 10% in the past week to 369.

Figures from the HSE also show the number of patients in public hospitals with the virus has fallen by 16% in the last seven days to 186.

However it’s risen slightly locally with two people now being treated at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny, one in intensive care, and a further three suspected cases there.

One further death was reported last evening with 269 new cases, a county breakdown has not yet been outlined.

UCC Professor Gerry Killeen, who is also a founding member of ISAG which advocates for Zero Covid, says people need to continue to work in driving down the virus due to the new variants.

 

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 19/04/2021