Smaller venues will start saying no to weddings after new guidelines were introduced, according to a wedding expert

Smaller venues will have to start saying no to weddings after new guidelines were introduced, according to a wedding expert.
From now on, all guests will have to wear masks except at the dinner table.
A maximum of 50 people will be allowed, including staff – while guests will have to leave by 11.30PM.
Wedding planning Tara Fay says it won’t be worth it for some venues:
“A venue that can take over 1,000 people versus a venue where they normally only have 100 people, you can’t ensure the same element of social distancing in both” she said.
“A hotel or venue that has to finish a wedding by 11.30pm, they won’t be able to, most of them are just going to lose money and they’re just going to have start saying no to weddings”.