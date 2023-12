Snow Patrol have announced their one and only show for 2024.

The band has many fans locally, played a number of gigs in the in their early days and even sponsored an underage soccer team in Thomastown.

Their next Irish date will be at Thomond Park in Limerick on the 12th of July next year with special guests, Kingfisher.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am via Ticketmaster.