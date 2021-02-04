Snow set to hit Leinster next week

Beast from the East levels of snow could fall next week with temperatures set to drop significantly.

Siberian air is forecast to move over the country with heavy snow expected.

This weekend will turn cold and wintry with a slight chance of snow.

But Siobhan Ryan from Met Eireann says next week could see a Beast from the East style snowfall, noting “It’s not impossible, early next week we’ll have a few dustings of snow definitely I would say for Leinster, maybe a few of those showers penetrating further inland, but it’ll be all eyes on midweek next week that’s when there will be a chance of a risk of a more significant snow event”.