Social activitist says the Housing Crisis will rage on until 2050

Fr Peter McVerry says government policy will see the housing crisis raging until 2050.

The homelessness campaigner is the special guest speaker at the annual George Brown Commemoration in Inistoige today.

George who died fighting in the Spanish Civil War in 1937 was the son of Francis Brown from the area.

Fr McVerry will be speaking at St Mary’s Church at midday with a wreath-aying at lunchtime and more events on at Woodstock Gardens in the afternoon.

He has been telling KCLR that government policy will not solve the crisis in the next few decades:

“The government say, we cannot really address this problem. Solution is problem is for demand, supply to meet demand. So that’s not going to happen on 2050 and we can’t wait for that. So we need some interim solutions.”

“The bottom line is that what we’re doing is not working. I mean, house prices are at a record high, rents are at a record high, homelessness is at a record high.”