South East hotel occupancy rate at three times more than Dublin’s

Just under a quarter of hotel rooms around the country are expected to be occupied for the next two months.

The latest survey from the Irish Hotels Federation for September and October show South East hotels have a 41% percent occupancy rate, compared to just 12 percent in Dublin City and County.

The Irish Hotels Federation is concerned with the findings, saying that up to 100,000 jobs in the sector have been lost this year with a further 100,000 ‘now at imminent risk’ in the coming weeks.