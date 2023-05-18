South Kilkenny councillor calls for timeline on Piltown Flood Relief Scheme

Having a timeframe for flood relief scheme works would help everybody.

So Cllr Pat Dunphy told the monthly meeting of Kilkenny County Council after concerns were raised over a lack of progress with the provision of such schemes in a number of local areas.

Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran announced €29million for six schemes in Kilkenny in 2018 but none have been completed yet.

Freshford and Piltown are among a new pilot programme announced recently by Minister Patrick O’Donovan which would see designated council staff take over the preliminary assessments, but this could take 18 months to complete meaning the works themselves wouldn’t start for at least another year and a half.

But that alone could take 18 months according to Director of Services Tim Butler and Cllr Pat Dunphy says he’d like to know what happens next, in particular for his area of Piltown where the local Pil river is tidal and has seen water rise along the main street.

Meanwhile, at the same local authority meeting other councillors called for schemes in Thomastown and Inistioge to be progressed.

It’s also understood that Kilkenny County Council is seeking to carry out works in Ballyhale too.