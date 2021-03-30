South Kilkenny village latest to see a car struck by stones

A South Kilkenny village is the latest local spot to claim that a car’s been hit by stones.

After a number of buses on Kilkenny’s City Ring Road reported being struck on numerous occasions in recent times, it seems that last evening a vehicle travelling through Kilmacow was affected by something similar.

A side window’s understood to have been broken in the incident.

It’s not yet known if it was accidental or deliberate.

Gardaí say they’ve not been notified of such activity in the area.