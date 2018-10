After a spate of burglaries across both Carlow and Kilkenny this week, GardaĆ­ are urging you to be extra cautious as the evenings draw in.

Between Monday and Friday there were at least 11 burglaries reported.

Sergeant Peter McConnon says the psychological impact of having your home invaded can be very traumatising.

Speaking to KCLR he says it’s an experience nobody wants to go through.